22-year-old BTech student stabbed to death in Indore, 4 arrested including identified victim Prabhas Pawar

A 22-year-old BTech student was tragically stabbed to death in Vijay Nagar, Indore in the early hours of Wednesday. The victim, identified as Prabhas Pawar, was a resident of Saket colony in the city. The Indore Police have arrested a 19-year-old woman student, Tanya, and three others in connection with the incident.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Anand, Prabhas and his four friends were on their way to visit the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain when the incident occurred. Tanya and her three companions intercepted their car on a scooter, intending to attack two other individuals named Titu and Rachit. During the altercation, Tanya’s accomplice attacked Rachit with a knife, and then proceeded to stab Prabhas, who was sitting behind him in the car.

While Titu and Rachit survived the knife attack, Prabhas succumbed to a severe stab wound near his heart. The main accused, Tanya, had a previous friendship with Titu and Rachit, but a dispute arose between them. It was this dispute that led to the attack.

Tanya, along with her three accomplices, now face charges under sections 302, 307, and 341 of the Indian Penal Code. The police have also revealed that the three other male accused have a history of criminal activities.

This tragic incident has shocked the community and raised concerns about the safety of individuals, especially students, in the city. The police have assured the public that they are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter and will ensure that justice is served.

The loss of a young life in such a brutal manner is a reminder of the importance of creating a safe and secure environment for everyone. It is crucial for authorities to take appropriate measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future and to provide support to the victim’s family during this difficult time.

As the investigation continues, the community mourns the loss of Prabhas Pawar and hopes for swift justice in his case..

