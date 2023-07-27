19-Year-Old Male, Jaylen I. Woods, Identified as Victim in Fatal Madison Shooting

On July 25, 2023, a tragic shooting took place in Madison, Illinois, resulting in the death of a young man named Jaylen I. Woods. The Major Case Squad has identified Woods as the victim of this senseless act of violence.

According to Deputy Major Case Squad Commander Nick Novacich, the Madison Police Department received a report of shots fired at around 1 p.m. on that fateful day. Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Edwardsville Road, where they discovered Woods lying in the backyard of a residence with multiple gunshot wounds. Sadly, he did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

As the investigation into this incident continues, Novacich has urged the community to come forward with any information or witnesses who may have seen what happened. The Major Case Squad can be contacted at 618-876-4300, or individuals can reach out to Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-8477 or via email at tips@stlrcs.org.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no further details can be released at this time. However, Novacich expressed his condolences to Woods’ family and requested that the community do the same.

This tragic event serves as a reminder of the devastating impact that gun violence can have on individuals, families, and communities. It highlights the importance of coming together to support one another during difficult times and to work towards preventing such acts of violence in the future.

In conclusion, the shooting in Madison on July 25, 2023, has claimed the life of Jaylen I. Woods. The Major Case Squad is actively investigating the incident and is seeking information from the community. Our thoughts go out to Woods’ family, and we hope that justice will be served in this case..

