Young Couple Found Dead in Dhaka’s East Rampura, Police Suspect Suicide

Police in Dhaka’s East Rampura area discovered the bodies of a couple in their home early this morning. The deceased individuals have been identified as Jewel, 28, and his wife Nasrin, 22. Jewel worked as a day laborer, while Nasrin was employed as a domestic help in the area.

According to Rafiqul Islam, the officer-in-charge of East Rampura Police Station, the bodies were found hanging from the ceiling of their home on Titas Road at around 3 am. The police were alerted by neighbors who had received information about the incident.

A team from the forensic department of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrived at the scene to collect samples as evidence. The bodies were later taken to the morgue at Dhaka Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Police suspect that the couple may have committed suicide due to financial issues. The investigation is ongoing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding their deaths.

The article is accompanied by a representational image of a person contemplating suicide. It serves as a visual representation of the topic being discussed.

Suicide is a serious issue that affects individuals and families worldwide. It is important to raise awareness about mental health and provide support systems for those who may be struggling. Financial difficulties can often contribute to feelings of hopelessness and despair, highlighting the need for accessible resources and assistance for those in need.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, it is important to seek help from a mental health professional or contact a helpline in your country. Remember that there is always support available, and you are not alone in your struggles..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...