Woman arrested in murder of engineering student in Indore

A woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of an engineering student in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday under the jurisdiction of the Vijay Nagar police station.

The victim, identified as Prabhas Pawar, was a 22-year-old resident of Saket colony in the city. According to the police, Prabhas was traveling in a car with three of his friends when they were intercepted by a woman named Tanya and her three accomplices. One of Prabhas’ friends, Rachit, was attacked with a knife by one of the assailants. Subsequently, Prabhas, who was sitting behind Rachit, was also stabbed. Tragically, Prabhas succumbed to his injuries at the scene, while Rachit was injured.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Anand provided details of the incident, stating that Tanya was already acquainted with Prabhas and his injured friend. The police have registered a case against Tanya and her three accomplices under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.

Law enforcement authorities have apprehended Tanya, and efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the crime.

The motive behind the attack is yet to be determined, and investigations are ongoing. The police have not released any further details about the suspects or their relationship with the victim.

The shocking incident has sent shockwaves through the community, with residents expressing their concerns about the safety of the city’s residents. Authorities have assured the public that they are taking the matter seriously and will ensure that justice is served.

As this tragic incident unfolds, the local community mourns the loss of a promising young engineering student. The incident serves as a reminder of the need for increased vigilance and measures to ensure the safety and security of citizens..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...