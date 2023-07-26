Victim of Minnesota Scuba Diving Tragedy Identified as Calgarian: Justin James Cyril Swan

A 31-year-old Calgary man, Justin James Cyril Swan, has been identified as the victim of a fatal incident while scuba diving in Pike Lake, near Duluth, Minnesota. Swan was diving with a partner on the morning of July 21 when he requested assistance to the dock. He resubmerged but was quickly pulled out of the water by his diving partner and a bystander. Despite attempts to resuscitate him, Swan was pronounced dead.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, along with local firefighters, ambulance, rescue members, and the sheriff’s department, responded to the scene. Swan’s friends have confirmed that he lived in Calgary but grew up in Lloydminster.

The nature of Swan’s death is currently being investigated by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office. No further details have been released regarding the incident.

Scuba diving accidents can be extremely dangerous, even for experienced divers. It is crucial for divers to follow proper safety procedures and be aware of their surroundings at all times. Tragedies like this serve as a reminder of the importance of training and caution while participating in water activities.

The loss of Swan is undoubtedly devastating for his family and friends. The community of Calgary and Lloydminster mourns the loss of a young life with so much potential. This incident highlights the need for continued efforts to educate and promote safety in water sports and activities.

As the investigation into Swan’s death continues, it is essential for divers to reflect on the risks involved in their chosen hobby or profession. By prioritizing safety and remaining vigilant, divers can minimize the chances of accidents and ensure their own well-being.

Our thoughts go out to Swan’s loved ones during this difficult time. May they find solace and strength as they navigate through their grief..

