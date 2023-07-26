Victim in Kitsap County Road Rage Shooting Dies, Suspect Charged with Second-Degree Murder

The man who was accused of shooting a 68-year-old man in a road rage incident along SR 16 in Gorst, Washington, now faces a charge of second-degree murder following the victim’s death. The victim, identified as Patrick Weems, passed away on Tuesday evening, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Initially, the accused, Mark Smith, was charged with first-degree assault. Smith, a 26-year-old resident of Burien, remains in Kitsap County Jail on $1 million bail. The incident took place on July 24 when state troopers were notified of a shooting on eastbound state Route 16. Upon arrival, they found Weems on the ground.

Weems was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries. Witnesses to the incident reported that a Toyota 4Runner and a Chrysler pulled over to the side of the road, and both drivers got out of their vehicles. A confrontation ensued, and the driver of the 4Runner allegedly shot at the driver of the Chrysler before driving away.

Authorities later located the suspect’s vehicle based on a description provided by witnesses. A county roads inspector spotted the vehicle and informed the Bremerton police, who stopped it. Subsequently, officers found evidence including a tire, a pistol magazine, a shredded white sticker seen on the back of the 4Runner, a backpack, and a Beretta 9mm pistol.

During the investigation, Smith claimed that the incident began as a result of a road rage encounter. He alleged that the victim had tried to run him off the road multiple times. Smith stated that both of them exited their vehicles, and the victim had a bat while he had a gun. According to Smith, the victim advanced toward him, prompting him to swing the gun around in self-defense, resulting in the gun going off.

Cellphone video footage captured by a trooper showed Smith and Weems arguing, with Smith eventually pulling out a gun and shooting Weems in the head. The video also showed Weems attempting to push the gun away before Smith fired the fatal shot.

The case is still under investigation, and Smith remains in custody. This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of road rage and the importance of maintaining composure and seeking peaceful resolutions in such situations..

