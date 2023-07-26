Three Marines from Camp Lejeune found dead in car at North Carolina gas station

Three bodies were found inside a car at a gas station in Hampstead, North Carolina on Sunday morning. The victims have been identified as three Marines from the U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Marine Logistics Group. They have been named as Lance Corporal Tanner J. Kaltenberg, Lance Corporal Merax C. Dockery, and Lance Corporal Ivan R. Garcia.

Lance Corporal Kaltenberg, 19, was from Madison, Wisconsin and entered active duty service in May 2021. Lance Corporal Dockery, 23, was from Pottawatomie, Oklahoma and entered active duty service in June 2020. Lance Corporal Garcia, 23, was from Naples, Florida and entered active duty service in July 2019.

Brigadier General Michael E. McWilliams, commanding general of the 2nd Marine Logistics Group, expressed his condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the deceased Marines. He emphasized that their focus is on providing necessary resources and support to those affected by this tragic loss.

According to Sgt. Chester Ward from the sheriff’s office, foul play is not suspected in the deaths of the Marines. However, investigators are awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death. Sheriff Alan Cutler stated that it is unclear how long it will take for the results to be returned.

The investigation is ongoing, and the 2nd Marine Logistics Group is working in collaboration with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) and local authorities. Sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Chester Ward mentioned that they are also trying to ascertain how long the men had been dead before their bodies were discovered.

The authorities have assured the community that there was no threat to its members, and more information will be released as the investigation progresses. The tragic incident has left the community in shock, and the loss of these young Marines is deeply felt by their loved ones, colleagues, and the entire Marine Corps community..

