Three Marines Found Dead at North Carolina Gas Station Identified as Tanner J. Kaltenberg, Merax C. Dockery, and Ivan R. Garcia: NPR

Three Marine lance corporals stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina were found dead over the weekend at a gas station in Hampstead, according to the U.S. Marine Corps. The men were identified as Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, of Madison, Wisconsin; Merax C. Dockery, 23, of Pottawatomie, Oklahoma; and Ivan R. Garcia, 23, of Naples, Florida. They were motor vehicle operators with the Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, and 2nd Marine Logistics Group.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office received a missing person report for one of the Marines, but no details have been shared. Deputies found the three men unresponsive in a privately owned car at a Speedway gas station, and medical authorities pronounced them dead on the same day. The cause of death has not been released, and no drugs were found in the vehicle.

Sgt. Chester Ward of the Pender County Sheriff’s Office stated that foul play is not suspected, but autopsy results are awaited to determine the cause of death. The sheriff’s office wants to ensure that nothing is overlooked.

Brig. Gen. Michael McWilliams, commanding general of the 2nd Marine Logistics Group, expressed his condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the deceased Marines. He emphasized that the focus is on providing necessary resources and support to those affected by this tragic loss during this difficult time.

The cause of death could be determined as early as Wednesday, according to Ward. The investigation will continue until the cause is established.

Losing three Marines in such circumstances is a devastating event for their families and the Marine Corps community. The loss serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by military personnel and the need for support and resources to help those impacted by such tragedies..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...