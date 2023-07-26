Tennessee Homicide Victim Identified After 3 Decades: Michelle Inman

Investigators in Tennessee have revealed a breakthrough in a 38-year-old cold case by finally identifying the victim with the help of DNA. The victim, who was previously classified as a Jane Doe, has been named as Michelle Inman.

In March 1985, skeletal remains were discovered near a creek bank along Interstate 24 West in Cheatham County by a motorist experiencing vehicle trouble. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the death, but despite the efforts of forensic anthropologists at the University of Tennessee, the victim’s identity remained unknown.

The University of Tennessee Anthropology Department estimated that the woman had been deceased for two to five months before her remains were found. Exhausting all leads, investigators were unable to determine her identity, leading to her classification as a Jane Doe.

However, in December 2022, the TBI launched the Unidentified Human Remains DNA Initiative, aiming to identify 10 John and Jane Does through grant funding and additional forensic resources. Thanks to this initiative, the 38-year-old Jane Doe from Nashville has finally been identified as Michelle Inman.

Michelle Inman was 24 years old at the time of her death and would have turned 25 in April 1985. Despite the breakthrough in her identification, the case remains cold. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation by calling 1-800-TBI-FIND.

This breakthrough in the cold case underscores the importance of advancements in DNA technology and the dedication of law enforcement agencies in solving long-standing mysteries. With the help of DNA analysis and collaboration between various agencies, the hope is to bring closure to families affected by unsolved cases.

As investigators continue to work on Michelle Inman’s case, her identification marks a significant step forward in solving a decades-old mystery. The TBI’s Unidentified Human Remains DNA Initiative serves as a reminder that no case should be forgotten, and justice can still be sought even after many years have passed..

