Teen Student Vinay Yadav Killed in Ghaziabad After Bumping into Two Men in Bylane

In a shocking incident, a class 12 student in Ghaziabad, India, was allegedly beaten to death by two unidentified men. The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday when the victim’s shoulder brushed against the suspects while walking in a lane in Lal Kuan. The police have registered a case under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The victim, identified as Vinay Yadav, was just a few meters away from his home when the attack took place. According to his family, the two suspects punched and kicked Vinay, while his relatives who were accompanying him tried to intervene but were overpowered. Tragically, Vinay succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital.

Vinay’s father, Raju Yadav, revealed that his son used to help him run one of the two eateries he owns near Lal Kuan. Describing the incident, Raju said that Vinay accidentally brushed against the suspects’ shoulder, which led to them immediately attacking him. Raju emphasized that his son had no animosity towards anyone and was a hardworking individual who always helped his family.

The police have access to CCTV footage from the area, which shows two men and three individuals, including Vinay, but no direct footage of the fight is available. An autopsy was performed, but the cause of death remains uncertain as there were no visible physical injury marks or internal injuries. The police have prepared pictures of the two suspects obtained from the CCTV footage and are confident that they will be apprehended soon.

This incident highlights the need for stricter laws and increased security measures to ensure the safety of individuals, especially vulnerable sections such as students. The loss of a young life due to a petty argument is a devastating tragedy that should serve as a wake-up call for society to address the issue of violence and promote a culture of peace and harmony..

