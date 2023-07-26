Suffolk County DA to Prosecute Suspected Long Island Serial Killer Rex Heuermann for Murders

Rex Heuermann, the suspected Long Island serial killer, will be prosecuted by Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney. Heuermann is facing six counts of murder, with one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder for each of the three victims: Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello.

Tierney, who took office in January 2022 and has been working in the field since 1992, is determined to fully prosecute this case and bring justice to the victims. The District Attorney’s office will also continue to work with their Task Force partners to gather new evidence and prepare for trial.

Heuermann pleaded not guilty to all charges during a court hearing in July. Following the filing of charges, his wife, Asa Ellerup, filed for divorce.

Authorities discovered 11 sets of human remains on a beach highway in Long Island between 2010 and 2011. As part of the ongoing investigation, they are searching Heuermann’s Long Island home for additional evidence.

Heuermann, an architect in his late 50s, was living in Massapequa Park, a 20-minute drive from Gilgo Beach, where the bodies were found. He was working in Manhattan while residing on Long Island. He is married and has two children.

In a video interview with Bonjour Realty in February 2022, Heuermann described himself as an architect consultant and troubleshooter. He mentioned being born and raised on Long Island and working in Manhattan since 1987.

The case has gained significant media attention, with images of Heuermann and his wife circulating in news reports. The entrance to Gilgo Beach, where the remains were discovered, has also been featured in photographs.

As the prosecution moves forward, the focus remains on seeking justice for the victims and bringing closure to their families. The investigation continues, and authorities are determined to uncover any additional evidence that may help solve this disturbing case..

