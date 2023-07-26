Singapore to Hang Two Drug Convicts, Including First Woman in 20 Years: Report

Singapore is facing criticism from rights groups as it prepares to execute two drug convicts this week, including the first woman to be sent to the gallows in almost two decades. Local organization Transformative Justice Collective (TJC) revealed that a 56-year-old man convicted of trafficking heroin is scheduled to be hanged on Wednesday at Changi Prison, while a 45-year-old woman named Saridewi Djamani is set to be executed on Friday. The woman was sentenced to death in 2018 for trafficking heroin. If the executions proceed, she will be the first woman to be executed in Singapore since 2004.

TJC stated that both prisoners are Singaporean, and their families have been notified of the dates of the executions. However, prison officials have yet to confirm this information. Singapore has a strict stance on drug-related offenses, with the death penalty being imposed for certain crimes, including drug trafficking. The country also has some of the toughest anti-drug laws globally, with trafficking more than 500 grams of cannabis or 15 grams of heroin carrying the possibility of the death penalty.

Since the resumption of executions following a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, at least 13 people have been hanged in Singapore. Amnesty International has called on Singapore to halt these impending executions, arguing that there is no evidence that the death penalty serves as a deterrent or has any impact on drug use and availability. The organization’s death penalty expert, Chiara Sangiorgio, stated that as countries globally move away from the death penalty and embrace drug policy reform, Singapore’s authorities are doing the opposite.

In response to the criticism, Singapore has defended its use of the death penalty, asserting that it is an effective crime deterrent. However, rights groups argue that there is no unique deterrent effect associated with the death penalty and that pursuing more executions in the name of drug control is inhumane. As the international community increasingly opposes the death penalty and advocates for drug policy reform, Singapore’s continued use of capital punishment stands in contrast to these trends..

