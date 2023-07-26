Shively Police: Two Dead in Fatal Watterson Expressway Collision

The Shively Police Department recently reported a tragic incident that occurred on Wednesday morning on the Watterson Expressway, resulting in the loss of two lives. The collision was fatal, and it has left the community in shock and mourning.

Details surrounding the accident are still emerging, but it is clear that the incident has had a devastating impact on the families and friends of the victims. The Shively Police Department is currently investigating the cause of the collision to determine what factors may have contributed to this tragic event.

During this difficult time, it is important for the community to come together and support one another. Grief and loss can be overwhelming, and it is crucial for those affected to lean on their loved ones for support. Additionally, seeking professional help or counseling services can be beneficial in navigating through the grieving process.

It is important to remember that accidents can happen to anyone, at any time. It serves as a reminder for all of us to prioritize safety on the roads and to remain vigilant while driving. Adhering to traffic laws, avoiding distractions, and practicing defensive driving techniques can all contribute to reducing the risk of accidents.

As the investigation continues, the community must come together to support the families affected by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them during this incredibly difficult time..

