Shamar Powell-Flowers, 29, identified as victim in fatal shooting near Carlaw and Danforth

Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred in the Danforth and Carlaw avenues area on the morning of Sunday, July 23. The victim has been identified as Shamar Powell-Flowers, a 29-year-old resident of Toronto.

According to reports, there was an altercation involving several individuals, during which a firearm was discharged and Powell-Flowers was struck by a projectile. Police and medical personnel rushed to the scene and transported him to the hospital. However, despite their efforts, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival.

Authorities are now seeking the assistance of the public in their investigation. They are specifically requesting anyone who was driving in the area between 3:15-3:45 a.m. on July 23 and may have dash-camera footage or other video surveillance to come forward with any information that may aid in the investigation.

Additionally, individuals who may have witnessed the altercation between a group of people or have any information related to the incident are urged to contact the Toronto Police at 416-808-5500 or 416-808-7400. Alternatively, they can provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online.

The incident has left the community in shock and mourning the loss of Powell-Flowers. The police are working diligently to piece together the events leading up to the shooting and identify those responsible for this tragic incident.

The shooting has once again highlighted the issue of gun violence in the city and the urgent need for stricter gun control measures. Authorities are urging the public to come forward with any information that may assist in solving the case and preventing further acts of violence.

In conclusion, the fatal shooting of Shamar Powell-Flowers in the Danforth and Carlaw avenues area has shocked the community. The police are actively investigating the incident and urging anyone with information or video footage to come forward. The incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing issue of gun violence in the city and the need for collective efforts to address this problem..

