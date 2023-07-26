Scott Newton, Bingham, Maine Death: 201 PowerSports Co-Founder Dies in Drowning Accident

Scott Newton, co-founder of 201 PowerSports in Bingham, Maine, tragically lost his life in a devastating drowning accident. The news of his passing has been widely reported, although it is important to note that it has not been officially confirmed or validated at this time.

Scott was known for his passion and dedication to the power sports industry. As a co-founder of 201 PowerSports, he played a pivotal role in establishing the company as a leading provider of outdoor recreational vehicles and accessories. His dedication to customer satisfaction and commitment to quality made him a respected figure within the industry.

Aside from his professional achievements, Scott was also a beloved friend, family member, and community member. He was known for his warm and charismatic personality, always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need. His infectious smile and positive attitude touched the lives of many.

The circumstances surrounding Scott’s tragic accident remain unclear, and the community is deeply saddened by the loss. As the news continues to develop, friends, family, and the power sports community are coming together to honor his memory and offer support to those affected by this devastating loss.

Scott’s legacy as a dedicated entrepreneur and compassionate individual will undoubtedly live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. He will be sorely missed, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...