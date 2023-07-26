Rosenwald Teacher Arrested for Lewd Conduct Against Student

A teacher at Rosenwald High School in Panama City, Florida, has been arrested following an investigation into lewd and inappropriate contact with a former student. David Wayne Pittman, a 53-year-old teacher from Lynn Haven, was taken into custody on July 22nd by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, Pittman engaged in explicit conversations with the former student through social media. He made comments about the student’s body parts and requested lewd photographs. Shockingly, Pittman also admitted to staring at the student’s body parts during class when he was her teacher, wondering if she had noticed.

Investigators believe that Pittman was engaging in a process called “grooming,” attempting to further sexually explicit conversations or contact with the victim. This behavior is deeply disturbing and unacceptable, especially coming from an authority figure in an educational setting.

After making contact with Pittman at his residence, law enforcement officials reported that he admitted to sending the messages to his former student. He was subsequently arrested and booked into the Bay County Jail on the charge of Lewd Conduct Against a Student by an Authority Figure, a second-degree felony.

Bay District Schools released a statement expressing their disappointment and emphasizing their commitment to high standards and student safety. They stated that the employee has been suspended with pay while the necessary procedures are completed and the judicial process unfolds. The school district also pledged to provide support to the victim and her family during this difficult time.

Cases like these serve as a stark reminder of the importance of maintaining safe and respectful environments for students. Teachers are entrusted with the responsibility of nurturing and educating young minds, and any breach of that trust is a grave matter. It is crucial that incidents of misconduct are thoroughly investigated, and appropriate legal action is taken to ensure the safety and well-being of students..

