RIP James Mastaglio, Garden City basketball player, has died

We are deeply saddened to report the passing of James Mastaglio, a beloved basketball player from Garden City. According to various news sources, James has tragically passed away. However, it is important to note that this information is still considered a developing story, and it has not been officially confirmed or validated.

James was an exceptional athlete with an undeniable passion for the game. His skills on the basketball court were unmatched, and he was admired by teammates, coaches, and fans alike. His dedication and hard work served as an inspiration to all who had the privilege of watching him play.

Off the court, James was known for his kind heart and warm personality. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and had a positive impact on everyone he encountered. James was a true role model, both in his athletic abilities and in the way he carried himself as a person.

The loss of James Mastaglio is a devastating blow to the Garden City community, as well as the basketball community at large. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and teammates during this incredibly difficult time. May they find solace in the cherished memories they shared with James and may his spirit continue to inspire all those who knew him.

