“Remains of Teen Keith Lavell Bibbs, Murdered by Serial Killer Larry Eyler, Identified Nearly 40 Years Later”

DNA testing has played a significant role in solving a decades-old cold case involving the remains of a teenage boy found buried on an abandoned farm in Indiana in 1983. The boy, previously known as Adam Doe, has now been identified as Keith Lavell Bibbs, one of the many victims of serial killer Larry Eyler, also known as the ‘Highway Killer.’

Eyler confessed to at least 20 killings before his death in 1994. His victims’ remains were often found near the US Interstate network, earning him the nickname ‘Highway Killer.’ Keith Lavell Bibbs was murdered by Eyler in July 1983 when he was just 16 years old.

The identification of Bibbs’ remains is a significant breakthrough that brings closure to a case that has puzzled investigators and haunted families for decades. The Newton County Coroner’s Office, along with the DNA Doe Project, the Indiana State Police, and the Identify Indiana Initiative, confirmed the identification.

Bibbs’ DNA was highly degraded, and it took investigators over two years to create a workable DNA profile for comparison in forensic databases. The nonprofit DNA Doe Project used investigative genetic genealogy to unravel Bibbs’ complex family tree and successfully identify him.

This is not the first time DNA technology has been used to identify Eyler’s victims. In April 2021, another victim, John Ingram Brandenburg Jr., was identified using DNA and genetic genealogy. Brandenburg had previously been known as ‘Brad Doe’ when his body was found buried alongside three others on the same abandoned farm in 1983.

The identification of Bibbs and Brandenburg brings some closure to their families, who have been waiting for answers for decades. The remains will be returned to Bibbs’ family for burial, and further information about Brandenburg’s case will be released with the family’s permission.

Eyler’s killing spree was marked by brutal violence and the targeting of young men in the Indianapolis gay community. He was known for his rough sex practices and had a troubled childhood marked by abuse. Eyler’s confession to 20 more killings after his death shed light on the extent of his crimes.

Thanks to advancements in DNA testing and genetic genealogy, more and more cold cases are being solved. These techniques offer hope to families who have long awaited justice for their loved ones and help bring closure to these tragic cases..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...