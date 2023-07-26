Police Seek Club Owner and Suspect in Homicide Investigation, Victim Identified

Waterbury police have obtained two arrest warrants in connection to a homicide that occurred at a social club on Watertown Ave earlier this month. The police have an arrest warrant for Joshua Morales, 29, of Waterbury, who faces murder, assault, and firearms charges. His bond has been set at $3 million. Another arrest warrant is out for Andrew Dennis, 34, of Waterbury, who owns “The Bunker” social club where the homicide took place. Dennis faces reckless endangerment and operation of an unlicensed bar charges. German Pena-Lopez, 34, of Waterbury was arrested earlier this month and faces multiple weapons charges.

The incident occurred on Sunday, July 16, when the police were called to The Bunker on Watertown Ave around 4 a.m. due to a report of a large crowd. Upon arrival, they found a man inside the club with a fatal gunshot wound. The victim was identified as Gregory Robertson, 40, of Virginia. Two other men were also taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

The police are urging anyone with information that could help locate Morales and Dennis to call the Waterbury police detective bureau or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line. They can be reached at 203-574-6941 or (203) 755-1234, respectively.

The investigation is ongoing, and the police are working diligently to bring those responsible for the homicide to justice. The community is encouraged to come forward with any information that may assist in solving the case.

In the meantime, Waterbury residents are reminded to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities. It is essential to maintain a safe and secure environment for everyone in the community. The police department is committed to ensuring the safety of its residents and will continue to work tirelessly to prevent and solve crimes.

If you have any information regarding this case or any other incidents, you are encouraged to contact the Waterbury police detective bureau or email newstips@fox61.com. Your cooperation and assistance are greatly appreciated in helping to create a safer community for all..

