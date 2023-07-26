Plans Unveiled for Children’s Memorial at Site of ‘Precious Doe’ Murder: Erica Michelle Marie Green Remembered

Plans for a Children’s Memorial at Hibbs Park in Kansas City were presented to the Kansas City Parks Board on Tuesday. The memorial will be located at the site where a pair of benches currently sit, with the name Erica Michelle Marie Green inscribed on them. Erica Green, also known as “Precious Doe,” was a 3-year-old girl who was found in the woods near 59th and Kensington in 2001. Four years later, she was identified as Erica Green of Oklahoma, and her mother and stepfather were convicted in her murder.

The plans for the memorial include two 13-foot obelisks in front of the current benches. These granite monuments will be engraved with the names of area children who have been killed by gun violence. Construction is expected to begin late this fall or early next spring, and the memorial is intended to be a place of remembrance, healing, and hope.

The announcement of the Children’s Memorial comes after years of efforts to secure public funding for the project. Private donations will also be matched with the public funding to complete the memorial. The hope is that the memorial will not only serve as a place of remembrance but also spark change and awareness in the community to prevent further tragedies.

Both former Councilwoman Allisia Canaday and Tim Dollar, the special prosecutor assigned to the Precious Doe case, expressed their appreciation for the plans and the efforts to make the memorial a reality. They hope that the memorial will serve as a reminder for the community to be vigilant in protecting children and preventing future tragedies.

The exact number of names that will be included on the memorial initially is still unclear, but the intention is to honor all children who have been victims of gun violence in the Kansas City area. The Children’s Memorial is a significant step towards honoring the memory of Erica Green and other children who have lost their lives too soon..

