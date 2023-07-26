Omaha, Council Bluffs Police Officers Cleared of Charges in Deadly Shooting of Matthew Briggs

The police officers involved in the deadly shooting of murder suspect Matthew Briggs will not face charges, according to Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber. The investigation showed that the officers were “fully justified in their use of deadly force” against Briggs, who was wanted for murder and known to be armed with multiple weapons.

The pursuit of Briggs involved officers from multiple agencies, including Omaha police and Council Bluffs police. The chase crossed from Nebraska into Iowa, with Briggs reaching speeds of over 100 mph. The pursuit came to an end in Council Bluffs when an officer used a PIT maneuver to stop Briggs’ vehicle.

During the confrontation, Briggs pointed a sawed-off shotgun at the police, leading Lt. Martin Stiles with Omaha police and Lt. Chad Geer with Council Bluffs police to fire their weapons, ultimately killing Briggs. The case was referred for an independent investigation, which reviewed thousands of photographs and videos, including footage from helicopters, body cameras, and police cruisers.

Investigators found that Briggs had murdered a man named Steven Donsbach in Regency on July 8 before leading police on the high-speed chase into Iowa. Officer Mark Archibald stopped Briggs using a PIT maneuver. Geer saw Briggs point the shotgun directly at his face and fired 17 rounds from his 9mm handgun. Stiles, on the other hand, had a 223-caliber rifle and fired six rounds.

Briggs sustained multiple gunshot wounds, including in his hand, leg, and head. The officers ceased firing when Briggs dropped his shotgun and stopped moving. It was later discovered that the shotgun had jammed during the encounter.

Upon searching Briggs’ vehicle, officers found a handgun, two loaded revolvers, two different knives, brass knuckles, additional ammunition, and 23.6 grams of methamphetamine. There was also evidence of cocaine combined with fentanyl.

According to Wilber, all the evidence, including the photos, videos, and physical evidence, were consistent with the officer interviews. It was clear that the officers’ actions were justified, as they had a reasonable belief that deadly force was necessary when Briggs raised and pointed the shotgun at them.

In addition to the murder charge, Briggs also assaulted a woman, shot at another man, and engaged in a carjacking that led to the high-speed chase. The crime spree began at the home of Briggs’ ex-girlfriend, where a 911 call was made about a domestic assault..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...