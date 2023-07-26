Oklahoma City 7/11 Clerk Allegedly Shoots, Kills Dominic Hill in Store

A shooting at an Oklahoma City gas station left one person dead and another in custody on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred at a 7 Eleven near Northwest 31st and Classen around 5:30 a.m. According to witnesses, the gas station clerk shot the victim, Dominic Hill, after he entered the store.

The shooting sparked a search for the employee, with officers and K-9 units on the ground and AirOne searching from the sky. After about two hours, the employee was located near Northwest 29th and McKinley and taken into custody. However, after questioning him, it was determined that he would be released pending further investigation. The Oklahoma City Police Department stated that the employee’s identity would not be released until the District Attorney’s office determines whether or not to charge him.

Matt Miller, a witness to the incident, expressed his shock at the shooting. He had come to the gas station to fill up before driving back to Omaha to his parents’ house. Miller described the scene as being taped off with police cars everywhere.

Details about the altercation between Hill and the store employee have not been fully disclosed. It is unclear what led to the shooting or what circumstances surrounded the incident. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to gather more information about the events that transpired.

Incidents like this serve as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of violence and the need for vigilance in public spaces. The shooting at the Oklahoma City gas station has left the community shaken and searching for answers. As more information becomes available, it is hoped that a clearer picture will emerge, shedding light on the tragic events that unfolded on that fateful morning..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...