No Jail Time for Man Involved in the Murder of 7-Year-Old Jaslyn Adams at McDonald’s Drive-Thru

A federal judge in Indianapolis has given probation to a straw purchaser who bought one of the guns used in the murder of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams in a McDonald’s drive-thru in Chicago. Eric Keys Jr. admitted to purchasing a Glock .40-caliber pistol that was later used to kill Jaslyn. He pleaded guilty to making false statements during the purchase of a firearm. The judge acknowledged that a child lost her life because of Keys’ actions and that Chicago is reeling from gun violence, much of which involves guns from Indianapolis. However, the judge decided that sending Keys to prison would be counterproductive to the progress he is making in his life.

Straw purchasing cases like Keys’ present a challenge for law enforcement. Defendants often have clean criminal records and argue that they committed a non-violent offense. Defense attorneys also claim that these individuals are easily taken advantage of and may have intellectual disabilities. Prosecutors, on the other hand, argue that straw purchasers use their clean records to put guns in the hands of criminals.

This case highlights the need for stricter enforcement of straw-purchasing laws. While the recent law signed by President Joe Biden prohibits straw purchases and carries significant prison sentences, historically these laws have been under-enforced. It is crucial to distinguish whether the straw purchaser knew how the gun would be used. In this case, there is no evidence to suggest that Keys knew the gun would be used to kill Jaslyn.

Jaslyn’s father expressed his disappointment with the light sentence but ultimately understood that if Keys did not know how the gun would be used, the situation is different from someone purchasing a gun for murder. He hopes that Keys learns from the situation and stays away from such situations in the future.

While the sentence may seem lenient, it is important to acknowledge that Jaslyn’s murder did not go unsolved, and Keys was identified and charged. This brings some justice to the family, even though their loss is irreparable. The case also highlights the need for collaboration between law enforcement agencies in different regions to prevent guns from falling into the wrong hands..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...