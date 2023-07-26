New Murder Charge Filed Against John McGriff for Stabbing Death of Samuel McGriff

A new murder charge has been filed against John McGriff, a 32-year-old man from Kansas City, Kansas. McGriff was initially charged with aggravated battery, mistreatment of a dependent adult or elder person, and aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer. However, the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office has now added a second-degree murder charge for the alleged stabbing of his father.

The incident took place earlier this month when McGriff was found at a senior living property near 37th and Strong Avenue. When officers arrived, they instructed him to drop the knife he was holding, but he refused and moved closer to them. As a result, two officers shot him, and he was subsequently hospitalized.

Tragically, McGriff’s father, 72-year-old Samuel McGriff, was found dead at the senior living property. The police have confirmed that John McGriff and his father lived together, and John has been identified as the suspect in his father’s death.

Following the new murder charge, McGriff’s bond has been adjusted to $300,000. Meanwhile, the woman who was also stabbed during the incident, a 46-year-old individual, remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support her.

The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the officer-involved part of the incident, while the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department continues to investigate the homicide and stabbing. Authorities are urging anyone with information to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

This disturbing incident has shocked the local community, highlighting the need for vigilance and support for victims of domestic violence and elder abuse. It serves as a reminder that anyone can be affected by these issues and emphasizes the importance of early intervention and prevention strategies..

