Missing Sterling Woman’s Remains Identified in Missouri – Sarah Tafoya Deceased

The remains of a Sterling woman who had been missing for nearly three months have been discovered in Missouri, and a suspect in her death is currently in custody. The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced on Wednesday that Benjamin Tyler Simmons, a 36-year-old resident of Fort Morgan, has been charged with first-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in connection with the death of Sarah Tafoya, a 37-year-old resident of Sterling.

The investigation into Tafoya’s disappearance began on May 4, after her estranged husband reported her missing. He informed law enforcement that he had last spoken to her on May 1, when she mentioned being in Clay County with Simmons and needing help. Weeks later, a witness came forward and claimed that Simmons had confessed to killing Tafoya in a hotel in the Kansas City area and disposing of her body in a wooded area in Clay County.

Based on this information, investigators from the Missouri State Highway Patrol interviewed Simmons on May 25, during which he allegedly confessed to the murder and provided them with the location where he had left the body. The investigators subsequently discovered human remains in the specified area, which were identified as Sarah Tafoya.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has not released any details about the cause of death, and it remains unclear why Simmons and Tafoya were in Missouri. However, it is known that Simmons has ties to Clay County and Springfield, Missouri.

Simmons is currently being held at the Missouri Department of Corrections Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center on an unrelated probation violation. A warrant has been issued by Clay County for first-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse, with a bail set at $5 million cash only.

The discovery of Sarah Tafoya’s remains brings some closure to her family and friends who have been searching for her since May. The investigation into her death is ongoing as authorities work to gather more evidence and determine the exact circumstances surrounding her murder..

