Martin Sayer, Tennis Coach at Virginia Tech Athletics, dies at 36

We are deeply saddened to report the untimely passing of Martin Sayer, a beloved figure in the world of tennis and an esteemed coach for Virginia Tech Athletics. At the young age of 36, Martin’s life was tragically cut short, leaving behind a profound impact on those who knew him.

As an accomplished tennis player himself, Martin’s passion for the sport was evident from an early age. He dedicated his life to honing his skills and sharing his knowledge with others. After a successful career as a player, Martin transitioned into coaching, where he flourished. His ability to inspire and motivate his players was unmatched, and his commitment to their growth extended far beyond the court.

Martin’s tenure as a coach at Virginia Tech Athletics was marked by his unwavering dedication and tireless work ethic. He was not only a mentor but also a friend to his athletes, always going above and beyond to ensure their success both on and off the tennis court. His infectious energy and positive attitude uplifted those around him, creating a supportive and nurturing environment for all.

While the news of Martin’s passing is still developing, the impact he made on the lives of his players and colleagues is already apparent. The outpouring of love and condolences from the tennis community is a testament to the profound influence he had on those he touched.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Martin’s family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of knowing him. He will be deeply missed but forever remembered for his passion, kindness, and dedication to the sport he loved.

