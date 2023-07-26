Marines Stationed at Camp Lejeune Identified as 3 Found Dead in Car at North Carolina Gas Station

Three Marine lance corporals stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina were found dead over the weekend at a gas station in Hampstead, North Carolina, according to the U.S. Marine Corps. The three men were identified as Tanner J. Kaltenberg, Merax C. Dockery, and Ivan R. Garcia. They were motor vehicle operators with the Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, and 2nd Marine Logistics Group.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office discovered the men unresponsive in a privately owned car at a Speedway gas station while responding to a missing-person call. Medical authorities pronounced them dead the same day. The cause of death has not been released, and the sheriff’s office is currently investigating the incident.

Brig. Gen. Michael McWilliams, commanding general of the 2nd Marine Logistics Group, expressed his condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the deceased lance corporals. He stated, “Our focus is providing the necessary resources and support to those impacted by their tragic loss as they navigate this extremely difficult time.”

The deaths of these three Marines come as a shock and tragedy to the Camp Lejeune community. The Marine Corps is known for its tight-knit camaraderie and the loss of any member is deeply felt. The investigation into the cause of death will likely be thorough to ensure that all necessary information is gathered.

Camp Lejeune is one of the largest Marine Corps bases in the United States and is located in Jacksonville, North Carolina. It is home to various units and training facilities that support the Marine Corps’ mission. The loss of these three lance corporals is a reminder of the sacrifices made by military personnel and the risks they face in their service to the country.

As the investigation unfolds, the Marine Corps will continue to provide support and resources to the families and friends affected by this tragedy. The loss of these young men is a reminder of the dangers faced by military personnel, even within the safety of their own communities..

