Marines Found Dead in Car at NC Gas Station Identified

Three Marine lance corporals stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina were found dead over the weekend at a gas station in Hampstead. The men have been identified as Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, of Madison, Wisconsin; Merax C. Dockery, 23, of Pottawatomie, Oklahoma; and Ivan R. Garcia, 23, of Naples, Florida.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office responded to a missing-person call and discovered the three men unresponsive in a privately owned car at a Speedway gas station. Medical authorities pronounced them dead on the same day. The cause of death has not been released, and the sheriff’s office is currently investigating the incident.

The U.S. Marine Corps expressed their condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the lance corporals. Brig. Gen. Michael McWilliams, commanding general of the 2nd Marine Logistics Group, stated, “Our focus is providing the necessary resources and support to those impacted by their tragic loss as they navigate this extremely difficult time.”

The men were motor vehicle operators with the Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, and 2nd Marine Logistics Group. Their deaths are a tragic loss for the Marine Corps community and highlight the dangers that service members face even while stationed within the United States.

Camp Lejeune is one of the largest Marine Corps bases in the country and is located in eastern North Carolina. It is home to various units and training facilities, including the 2nd Marine Division and the Marine Expeditionary Force. The base plays a crucial role in training and preparing Marines for deployments and operations around the world.

The deaths of these three lance corporals serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made by military personnel and the risks they face in their line of duty. The investigation into their deaths will hopefully provide answers and closure for their families and fellow Marines. In the meantime, the Marine Corps will continue to provide support to those affected by this tragic incident..

