Man Released from Jail Kills Wife: Nazibur Rahman Bora Identified as Accused

In a shocking incident in the Golaghat district of Assam, a man brutally murdered his father-in-law and mother-in-law, as well as his wife, during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown. The accused, identified as 25-year-old Nazibur Rahman Bora, later surrendered to the police. The motive behind the triple murder is yet to be determined.

The accused’s wife, 24-year-old Sanghamitra Ghosh, had met him during the lockdown period through social media. They fell in love and eloped together, but Ghosh’s parents managed to bring her back. However, the couple had already gotten married in court. In the following year, Ghosh’s guardian filed a theft case against her, leading to her arrest and subsequent judicial custody. After being released on bail, she returned to her guardian.

In January 2022, Ghosh and Bora fled again, this time to Chennai. After living together for five months, Ghosh returned to Golaghat, pregnant with Bora’s child. She started living at Bora’s house, and in November of the same year, she gave birth to a son.

However, four months after the child’s birth, Ghosh went to her parents’ house with the child, accusing Bora of exploitation, harassment, and assault when she filed a complaint with the police. Bora was arrested based on these allegations and spent 28 days in jail before being granted bail.

After his release, Bora attempted to meet his children, but Ghosh’s family denied him access. On April 29, Bora’s brother filed a case against Ghosh and her family for harassing Bora.

On Monday, an argument ensued between the two sides, leading Bora to first kill his wife and then his mother-in-law before fleeing with his child.

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident, and the bodies have been sent for postmortem. The forensic team has also been called to the scene to gather evidence.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of addressing mental health issues and resolving conflicts through peaceful means. It is crucial for individuals to seek help and support when dealing with relationship problems or emotional distress, as violence is never the solution..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...