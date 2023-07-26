Man Identified as Steve Shortridge Found Dead near Shambhala Music Festival

The Shambhala Music Festival, held in Salmo, B.C., came to a tragic end as the body of a man was found in a nearby river. The man, identified as a 43-year-old from Calgary, Alberta, has not been named by the police. However, social media users have identified him as Steve Shortridge, a member of Shambhala’s crew who had been attending the festival for several years.

Friends and acquaintances of Shortridge have described him as a wonderful person, full of love and energy. They remember him for his big heart and radiant smile. His death has prompted a wave of online tributes from those who knew him, expressing their love and condolences.

The man’s body was discovered by a pair of divers hired by the festival to recover garbage from the river. The divers brought him onto shore and attempted to revive him, but their efforts were unsuccessful. The police believe that he drowned, with no foul play suspected.

The police have not confirmed whether the deceased was a participant in the music festival. However, his connection to the festival suggests that he was involved in some capacity. The organizers of the Shambhala Music Festival have not yet commented on the incident.

This tragic event serves as a reminder of the importance of water safety, especially during large-scale events like music festivals. It is crucial for attendees to be aware of their surroundings and take necessary precautions to ensure their own safety and the safety of others.

The loss of Steve Shortridge has deeply affected the Shambhala community, as well as the wider music festival community. His memory will be cherished, and his friends and loved ones are encouraged to support each other during this difficult time.

CTV News has reached out to both the Shambhala Music Festival and the RCMP for comments on the incident. Further updates regarding this story may be provided once their responses are received..

