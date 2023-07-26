Keith Lavell Bibbs, Black Teen Killed in 1983, Identified as Victim of Serial Killer Larry Eyler

Human remains found at an abandoned farm in Indiana in 1983 have been identified as those of a Chicago teenager who was a victim of serial killer Larry Eyler. The remains belong to Keith Lavell Bibbs, who was 16 years old at the time of his death. Eyler, who confessed to at least 20 killings, died in 1994 while on death row for the murder of another teenager. Bibbs’ remains were found near the remains of three other young men who were also killed by Eyler.

The identification of Bibbs’ remains was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Newton County Coroner’s Office, the DNA Doe Project, Indiana State Police, and the Identify Indiana Initiative. The DNA was highly degraded, and it took investigators more than two years to create a workable DNA profile for comparison to forensic databases. Finally, in January, a team of investigative genetic genealogists made progress in unraveling Bibbs’ family tree, leading to his identification.

With Bibbs’ identification, all four victims found buried at the abandoned farm have been positively identified. Eyler drugged and murdered all four victims, and their remains were discovered in shallow graves in October 1983. Newton County Coroner Scott McCord is now working on paperwork to send Bibbs’ remains to his relatives for burial, while the family requests privacy.

The identification of these victims brings closure to their families after nearly 40 years of uncertainty. It also highlights the importance of ongoing efforts to solve cold cases and bring justice to victims and their loved ones. The collaborative work of forensic experts and investigators in utilizing advanced DNA analysis techniques and genealogical research has proven to be a valuable tool in identifying long-unidentified remains.

While the identification of Bibbs’ remains is a significant step forward, it serves as a reminder of the many unsolved cases and unidentified victims still awaiting resolution. The work of organizations like the DNA Doe Project is crucial in bringing closure to families and ensuring that victims are not forgotten. It is a testament to the dedication and commitment of those involved in these efforts to seek justice for those who have been silenced by violence..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...