We are deeply saddened to report the tragic passing of Kashon Cross, a beloved member of the South River Local racing community. Kashon lost his life in a devastating motorcycle accident, leaving behind a void that will be felt by all who knew him. While this news is still unfolding, numerous news articles have reported on the heartbreaking incident. However, it is important to note that the official confirmation and validation of Kashon Cross’s obituary, indicating his untimely demise in the motorcycle accident, is yet to be confirmed.

Kashon Cross was an exceptional racer who had a true passion for speed and competition. His dedication to the sport was unmatched, and he was admired by fellow racers and fans alike. Kashon’s infectious enthusiasm and warm personality made him a cherished member of the South River Local racing community. His absence will undoubtedly be deeply felt by all those who had the privilege of knowing him.

As we navigate through this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers go out to Kashon’s family and friends. May they find comfort and strength in the memories they shared with him, and may Kashon’s spirit continue to inspire all those who strive for greatness in the world of racing. We kindly ask for privacy and respect during this period of mourning, as we await official confirmation regarding Kashon Cross’s obituary.

