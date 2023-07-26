Gujarat Woman Commits Suicide After Husband and Sons Die in Junagadh Building Collapse

A tragic incident occurred in Gujarat’s Junagadh, where a woman died by suicide after her husband and two sons were killed in a building collapse. The incident took place on Datar Road, and the police confirmed the details.

The woman, identified as Mayuri Dabhi, was in her 30s. Her husband, Sanjay Dabhi, was an autorickshaw driver, and their sons, Tarun (13) and Daksh (7), were the victims of the building collapse in the Kadiyavad area. The police stated that Mayuri attempted suicide at her house the day before and was rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, she passed away at 3 am.

According to the deputy superintendent of police, Mayuri was deeply traumatized by the deaths of her husband and sons. She felt like there was no one left in her family, which might have contributed to her decision to take her own life.

The incident occurred when the father and sons were waiting in their autorickshaw near the dilapidated building, which suddenly collapsed. Fortunately, Mayuri had gone outside to purchase vegetables, which saved her life.

Apart from Mayuri’s family, another victim of the building collapse was identified as Subhash Tanna, aged 52. This unfortunate incident took place just two days after two women were swept away in Junagadh city due to a flash flood caused by heavy rainfall.

The tragedy highlights the importance of ensuring the safety of buildings and infrastructure. Dilapidated structures pose a significant risk to the lives of individuals, and it is crucial for authorities to take measures to prevent such incidents.

The loss of an entire family is an unimaginable tragedy, and the community mourns the loss of Mayuri’s husband and sons. It is a harsh reminder of the fragility of life and the need to prioritize safety in our surroundings..

