Fugitive Jorge Rueda Landeros, Suspected of Killing AU Professor Sue Marcum in 2010, Brought to U.S. from Mexico

A yoga instructor named Jorge Rueda Landeros, who had been on the run since 2010 after allegedly killing an American University accounting professor, has been apprehended in Mexico and brought to Maryland to face charges. Rueda Landeros is expected to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.

According to investigators, Rueda Landeros and Sue Marcum, the victim, had met during a Spanish class he taught and had developed financial ties, including a life insurance policy, which investigators believe to be a motive for the murder. Rueda Landeros has consistently proclaimed his innocence over the years, stating in an interview with The Washington Post 12 years ago that he had nothing to do with Marcum’s murder.

The case drew significant attention from the beginning. Marcum’s body was found in her Bethesda-area home in 2010, and an autopsy determined that she had died from blunt-force trauma and asphyxiation. Initially, investigators suspected a burglary gone wrong when an 18-year-old was found driving Marcum’s stolen Jeep. However, they were unable to place the teenager inside Marcum’s home and later believed he may have found the Jeep after it had been moved.

As detectives delved deeper into the case, they learned more about Rueda Landeros. He was described as an egocentric charmer who held dual citizenship in the United States and Mexico. Rueda Landeros and Marcum had become jointly involved in an investment fund, which Marcum reportedly became increasingly uncomfortable with.

Rueda Landeros had fled to Mexico before investigators in Montgomery County could apprehend him. For years, he remained elusive until he was discovered in Guadalajara teaching yoga under the name León Ferrara. Authorities finally arrested him late last year.

Despite his arrest, Rueda Landeros maintains his innocence, stating during a phone call from prison that he is innocent of the murder charges. Friends of Marcum expressed relief at the news of his capture, believing that justice will finally be served.

The trial of Jorge Rueda Landeros will shed light on the events surrounding Sue Marcum’s tragic death and provide closure to her loved ones who have been waiting for justice for over a decade..

