Former Attorney Kenneth Clark Identified as Victim in Fatal Barn Explosion near Antioch

An 84-year-old man, identified as Kenneth Clark, tragically died following an explosion that engulfed a barn in flames on his property near Antioch. The incident occurred on Friday evening in the 43100 block of North Crawford Road in unincorporated Antioch.

The Newport Township Fire Protection District responded to a call reporting a barn fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found the barn fully engulfed in flames, located approximately 100 feet from a single-family home. The family residing in the home had called 911 to report the fire.

Kenneth Clark was found outside the burning barn with severe burns. He was immediately transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, and later transferred to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood for further treatment. Unfortunately, Clark passed away in the hospital on Saturday evening.

The barn, which was used to store farm equipment, vehicles, and a boat, was a total loss. Firefighters from multiple departments, activated through the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS), worked to extinguish the fire. Due to the lack of fire hydrants in the area, water had to be hauled in to fight the flames.

The cause of the explosion was determined to be accidental. A preliminary investigation revealed that the explosion occurred while a tractor was being refueled. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Kenneth Clark was a former attorney who had recently retired. He owned his own law practice with an office located in Antioch. Clark was admitted to practice as an attorney in 1965.

The house adjacent to the barn sustained minimal damage, with only paint browning due to the heat. The fire departments remained on the scene until late in the evening, ensuring the safety of the area.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the dangers that can arise from accidents involving flammable materials. It is crucial to exercise caution and follow proper safety protocols when handling potentially hazardous substances..

