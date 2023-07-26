Forensic Scientist Henry Lee Defends Work Amid Fabricated Evidence Allegations

Famed forensic scientist Henry Lee is defending his work and reputation after a federal judge found him liable for fabricating evidence in a murder trial that led to the wrongful conviction of two innocent men. Ralph “Ricky” Birch and Shawn Henning were convicted in 1985 for the slaying of Everett Carr based on testimony about bloodstains on a towel found in the victim’s home. However, tests conducted after the trial revealed that the stain was not blood. In 2020, the men’s felony murder convictions were vacated, and they filed a federal wrongful conviction lawsuit against Lee and others involved in the case.

U.S. District Court Judge Victor Bolden ruled last week that there was no evidence that Lee ever conducted any blood tests on the towel. As a result, the only remaining issue for the jury will be determining the amount of damages. Lee has expressed disappointment with the ruling and has denied fabricating evidence. He suggested that the traces of blood may have degraded over the 20 years between the crime and when the defense tested the towel. Lee emphasized that his chemical testing of the towel played no direct role in implicating Birch and Henning as suspects and that his scientific testimony included exculpatory evidence.

Lee’s work has come under scrutiny in several high-profile cases, including the murder trial of record producer Phil Spector, in which he was accused of taking evidence from the crime scene. Despite the criticism, Lee has remained a prominent figure in the field of forensic science. He gained fame after his testimony in the O.J. Simpson murder trial, where he questioned the handling of blood evidence.

In granting a motion for summary judgment against Lee, Judge Bolden ruled that a jury will not have to determine whether the evidence against Birch and Henning was fabricated. Instead, the jury will focus on determining damages against the scientist. The cases against the other defendants named in the lawsuit will proceed to a full trial.

Lee maintains that his work on the case occurred before Birch and Henning were identified as suspects and asserts that he only presented his scientific findings in the court of law. He affirms that it is not his role to determine what evidence to introduce or what questions to ask during a trial. As the legal proceedings continue, the reputation of this renowned forensic scientist hangs in the balance..

