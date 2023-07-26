Federal Authorities Raid San Gabriel Valley Gang Tied to Officer Deaths, Arrest 2

Federal and local law enforcement agencies carried out a series of raids on Wednesday morning, targeting a San Gabriel Valley gang that was connected to the 2022 murders of two El Monte police officers. The officers, Joseph Santana and Michael Paredes, responded to a report of a stabbing at the Siesta Inn on June 14, 2022. They managed to save a woman from the attacker, Justin Flores, but were then ambushed and shot to death by him. Flores later took his own life by shooting himself in the head.

The Quiet Village street gang celebrated the officers’ murders, according to US Attorney Martin Estrada. They created posters of Flores, tagged graffiti in his honor, and did all of this to enhance their reputation for intimidation and violence in the community. As a result of the investigation into the officers’ deaths, 10 members and associates of the Quiet Village gang were named in federal indictments.

Authorities have arrested two of the named defendants, while four others were already in custody for unrelated cases. Four defendants remain at large. In addition to these arrests, several other people were also taken into custody on separate local charges during the morning raids.

The indictments against the gang members include violations of the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) Act, firearms and narcotics charges, attempted murder of a rival gang member, the death of a woman during an attempt to kill an informant, and the operation of an illegal gambling and narcotics operation.

The lead defendant in the case is Chase “Sicko” Carrillo, who is described as an alleged gang “shot-caller.” The 2022 killings of Officers Santana and Paredes have led to lawsuits filed by their families against the county, alleging mishandling of an earlier criminal case involving Flores.

The arrests and indictments send a strong message to the community that law enforcement agencies will not stop in their pursuit of justice when heinous crimes are committed that harm their communities. The investigations and prosecutions of gang activity are crucial in maintaining public safety and dismantling criminal organizations that pose a significant threat to society..

