Father of Lucie Blackman, Murder Victim of Serial Rapist, Featured in Netflix True Crime Film

The new Netflix true crime documentary, “Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case,” tells the story of Lucie Blackman, a British Air hostess who was killed in Japan in 2000. The film follows the nearly decade-long fight for justice undertaken by Lucie’s father, Tim Blackman, as well as the police officers and journalists who investigated the case.

Lucie Blackman moved to Tokyo in 2000 to explore life on the other side of the world. Just three weeks after her arrival, she disappeared. Her family flew to Tokyo to launch a high-profile media campaign to gather information about her disappearance. It soon emerged that a man named Joji Obara, a serial rapist and murderer, may have been targeting hostesses like Lucie.

Police discovered diary entries in which Obara expressed his intention to become evil, as well as hundreds of tapes showing sexually assaulted women. However, none of the tapes showed Lucie. After 100 days of searching, Lucie’s body was found in a cave near Obara’s apartment building. Obara was eventually convicted of charges relating to the assault and death of other women seen on the tapes, but he was found not guilty of any crimes committed against Lucie.

The Blackman family pushed for an appeal, which eventually came in 2007. Obara was found guilty of dismembering and abandoning Lucie’s body. In 2008, a Japanese national was also found guilty of crimes relating to Lucie’s death.

Despite the devastating loss of his daughter, Tim Blackman believes that Lucie has left a legacy of strength and resilience. He has kept her memory pure and untainted by hatred and anger.

“Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case” is now streaming on Netflix, shedding light on the fight for justice and the impact of Lucie’s tragic death on her family..

