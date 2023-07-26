Double Fatal Shooting at California Beach Overlook Believed to be a Targeted Attack; Victims Identified as Jorge Ramos and Taylorraven Whittaker

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are currently investigating a double homicide that occurred in Ranchos Palos Verdes. The incident took place early Monday morning at a scenic overlook in the 7000 block of Palos Verdes Drive South. A hiker discovered the victims in a bullet-riddled Subaru parked at Pelican Cove Park, which offers a picturesque view of the Pacific Ocean.

The victims have been identified as 36-year-old Jorge Ramos from Los Angeles and 26-year-old Taylorraven Whittaker from Carson. Ramos was a resident of Willowbrook, according to neighbors and friends who paid their respects at the scene. Detectives believe that the shooting was a targeted attack, though they have not released any further details about the motive or suspects involved.

Ramos was known among his friends and neighbors as a car enthusiast who frequently posted about his passion on Instagram. Fellow car enthusiasts have expressed their condolences on his social media account. However, neither his friends, neighbors, nor his father knew anything about the female victim found in the car.

Authorities have not provided much information about the case, but they have stated that more details will be released on Tuesday. They are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the sheriff’s homicide or information bureau. The community is shocked and saddened by the tragic event, with neighbors expressing their sympathy for the victims’ families.

As the investigation continues, the community waits for answers and hopes that justice will be served for the victims. Detectives are working diligently to piece together the clues surrounding this double homicide and bring the responsible parties to justice..

