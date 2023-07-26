Decapitated Man Found in Sapporo Hotel: Mother Claims Suspected Assailant Previously Involved in Violent Incident

The mother of a woman who was arrested for allegedly mutilating the corpse of a decapitated man in a Sapporo hotel room has revealed that her daughter had previously been involved in a violent incident with the deceased man. Hiroko Tamura, the mother of 29-year-old Runa Tamura, was arrested on charges of collusion and informed investigators that her daughter had been victimized by the murdered man, Hitoshi Ura.

Runa and her father, psychiatrist Osamu Tamura, were arrested on suspicion of mutilating Ura’s corpse. Investigators believe that the father and daughter had planned to dismember the body and remove it from the hotel room. They had purchased a saw and a suitcase that were likely used in the crime. The police have now searched the hospital where Osamu is employed.

The admissions by Hiroko came after Ura’s head was discovered during a search of the Tamura home. Ura, an office worker, was found naked and decapitated in the bathroom of a hotel room on July 2. Police suspect that he died shortly after entering the hotel room with Runa. Further investigation will be conducted with the intention of charging Runa with murder.

Runa is believed to have entered the hotel on her own, while her father dropped her off and picked her up. An autopsy revealed that Ura’s cause of death was hemorrhagic shock caused by blood loss. However, there were no wounds indicating a struggle with a weapon.

The incident took place in the Susukino area of Sapporo, known for its “love hotels.” The case has attracted significant media attention, and related coverage includes the discovery of the decapitated head at the Tamura home and the arrest of the doctor and his daughter for beheading and carrying the head out from the hotel.

The investigation is ongoing, and more details are expected to emerge as the case unfolds..

