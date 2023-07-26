Dapree Bryant, Recently Paroled for 2021 Fatal Shooting, Shot in Coatesville; Investigation Underway

Coatesville, PA – Dapree Bryant, a city man who was previously charged with the killing of his close friend two years ago, has recently been shot and wounded, according to authorities. Coatesville Police Chief Jack Laufer confirmed that Bryant was injured in the incident, which is currently under investigation. Bryant was shot in the hand and buttocks.

The shooting occurred just days after Bryant’s release from Chester County Prison, where he had been serving a sentence related to the death of his friend, Daryl Perry. Police are now trying to determine if the shooting was an act of revenge for Perry’s death.

Bryant, 22, pleaded guilty in January 2022 to involuntary manslaughter and firearms charges. He was sentenced to prison time and probation. After being released on parole, he returned home to Coatesville.

The shooting incident took place during a block party on Stirling Street. Shots were fired, causing people to flee the scene. When police arrived, they found multiple rounds and discharged casings from a rifle. Scott Middle School and a vehicle were also damaged by stray bullets.

A few hours later, Bryant arrived at Chester County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He later left the hospital against medical advice. Police have not made any arrests in the case, but Chief Laufer confirmed that the shooting was intentional and that Bryant was targeted.

The previous incident involving the death of Daryl Perry occurred in May 2021. Bryant and Perry were playing dice in a garage when Bryant accidentally shot Perry in the neck. Perry later died from his injuries. During the investigation, it was determined that Bryant did not know there was a round in the chamber of the gun he was playing with.

Coatesville police had to sift through conflicting accounts of the shooting before Bryant eventually admitted to being the shooter. He claimed that he did not know there was a round in the gun’s chamber and that the shooting was accidental.

In light of these events, District Attorney Deb Ryan emphasized the need to address gun violence in the county, stating that it affects not only families but entire communities. Bryant, a former football player at Coatesville Area Senior High, had a promising future but left his college commitment due to various reasons.

The investigation into the recent shooting is ongoing, and police are working to identify suspects and gather information from witnesses..

