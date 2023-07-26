Crystal Cooper and Irving Lollar dead in murder-suicide in Hartford

We are deeply saddened to report the tragic incident involving Crystal Cooper and Irving Lollar, which has recently garnered attention in Waterbury, CT. Although this remains a developing story, various news articles have reported the untimely passing of Crystal Cooper and Irving Lollar in a devastating murder-suicide that occurred in Hartford.

Crystal Cooper, a beloved member of the Waterbury community, touched the lives of many with her kind-hearted nature and vibrant personality. She will be remembered for her infectious smile and unwavering compassion towards others. Crystal’s passing leaves a void in the hearts of those who knew her, and her absence will be deeply felt by family, friends, and acquaintances alike.

Similarly, Irving Lollar’s sudden death in this tragic incident has left the community in shock and disbelief. Although the exact circumstances surrounding the incident have not been fully confirmed or validated at this time, it is clear that this devastating event has affected the lives of many.

As the investigation into this incident continues, we ask that the privacy of the families involved be respected during this incredibly difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones of Crystal Cooper and Irving Lollar as they navigate through this unimaginable loss. May they find solace and strength in the support of their community, and may the memories of Crystal and Irving be cherished forever.

