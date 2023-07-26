“Court Shown CCTV Footage of Fatal Stabbing Attack that Killed Declan Cutler in Melbourne”

The Supreme Court in Melbourne is currently hearing the details of a fatal stabbing incident that occurred in 2022. The victim, 16-year-old Declan Cutler, was killed after leaving a party in Reservoir. He was ambushed by a group of eight teenagers from a rival gang based in Melbourne’s western suburbs. Security footage played in court showed the teenagers confronting Declan, who was alone and unarmed. He was brutally attacked, repeatedly stabbed, kicked, and stomped on for two minutes. After the attack, one of the teenagers shouted, “he’s around there, he’s dead.” Declan suffered more than 60 blunt force injuries and ultimately died from stab wounds to the chest.

Prior to the incident, tensions had been escalating between the western suburbs gang and another teenage gang from Melbourne’s northern suburbs, known as HTown. The western suburbs gang had traveled to the party after hearing that HTown members were present. Declan was friends with a HTown affiliate but did not belong to the gang and did not know his attackers.

The trial began for one of Declan’s attackers, a 14-year-old identified as PM. Both prosecutors and defense lawyers agree that PM did not have a knife or stab Declan, but he was involved in kicking him during the attack. Prosecutors are pursuing a murder charge against PM, alleging that he entered into an agreement with others to cause death or serious injury and intended to participate in the attack.

Due to PM’s age, prosecutors must also prove that he knew his actions were “morally wrong.” They plan to show evidence of PM’s history of violence, criminal offending, and school suspensions to establish that he adhered to an alternative moral code.

The defense argues that PM is not intellectually or morally developed enough to appreciate the difference between right and wrong. They claim that he was afraid and followed along with the group but did not carry a knife or cause Declan’s death. The defense also highlights PM’s difficult upbringing, including witnessing family violence.

The trial continues before Justice Rita Incerti, and Declan’s family members and PM’s mother were present in court during the playing of the security footage, showing the emotional impact of the case..

