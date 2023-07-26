Contractor Manmanth Kumar Shot Dead in Khusrupur, Patna

In yet another shocking incident in Patna district, a man was shot dead at point-blank range in Khusrupur block early Tuesday morning. The victim, identified as Manmanth Kumar, was a 45-year-old contractor from Rohtas district.

The incident took place around 2 am on the Khusrupur-Bakhtiyarpur four-lane road. Manmanth was passing through the area when unidentified criminals opened fire on him, resulting in a fatal bullet injury to his head. He died on the spot, and the police were informed by the locals around 3 am.

The CCTV cameras installed in the area are currently being scanned for any possible leads. Manmanth had arrived in Khusrupur by train, and it is believed that the assailants targeted him while he was on the four-lane road. The police found some papers in his pocket, which helped in his identification. It was also revealed that Manmanth had left his house on July 24.

Manmanth’s family, who had come from Rohtas, received his body after the postmortem examination. The police are actively investigating the case and trying to ascertain the motive behind the murder. The bullet removed from Manmanth’s body was of 7.65 bore.

This incident adds to the rising number of murders in Patna district in recent days. Just a day before, three other murders had occurred, further raising concerns about the deteriorating law and order situation in the area. The authorities need to take immediate action to apprehend the culprits and restore peace and safety in the district.

The tragic death of Manmanth Kumar highlights the vulnerability of individuals to such heinous crimes. It is crucial for the police to intensify patrolling and surveillance efforts to deter criminals and ensure the safety of the residents. Additionally, the government should focus on implementing effective measures to prevent such incidents and provide justice to the victims and their families..

