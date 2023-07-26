Colorado Man Confesses to Killing Sterling Woman in Missouri, Sarah Tafoya Identified as Victim

A Colorado man has confessed to killing a woman from Sterling, Missouri, and leaving her body in a wooded area, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP). The investigation began on May 4 when the MSHP started looking into the disappearance of 37-year-old Sarah Tafoya. Her estranged husband reported her missing, stating that he had last spoken to her on May 1. He informed authorities that she had told him she was in Clay County, Missouri, with a man named Benjamin T. Simmons and that she needed help.

Three weeks later, a witness came forward and reported that Simmons had confessed to killing Tafoya in a Kansas City area hotel. The witness stated that Simmons claimed to have disposed of her body in a wooded area in Clay County. The MSHP conducted an interview with Simmons, during which he confessed to the homicide and provided information on the location of Tafoya’s body. Subsequently, human remains were found during a search and were later identified as Tafoya.

Simmons was arrested on June 6 and is now facing charges of first-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in Clay County. He is currently being held in the Missouri Department of Corrections Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center for an unrelated probation violation. His bond has been set at $5,000,000, cash only.

No further details about the case were immediately available.

This tragic incident highlights the importance of swift and thorough investigations by law enforcement agencies. The MSHP, along with other authorities involved in the case, worked diligently to locate Tafoya’s body and bring the suspect to justice. The confession by Simmons not only provides closure for Tafoya’s family but also serves as a crucial piece of evidence in the upcoming legal proceedings.

It is essential for communities to support law enforcement efforts in solving crimes and ensuring public safety. The cooperation of witnesses and the public can often make a significant difference in the outcome of investigations. The MSHP’s dedication to this case demonstrates their commitment to protecting and serving the community, as well as their determination to hold those responsible for crimes accountable..

