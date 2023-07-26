Chicago Teen Keith Lavell Bibbs Identified as Victim of Serial Killer Larry Eyler

Human remains found buried in 1983 at an abandoned farm in Indiana have finally been identified as those of Keith Lavell Bibbs, a Chicago teenager who was a victim of serial killer Larry Eyler. The remains were discovered near the bodies of three other young men that Eyler had also killed. Eyler, who confessed to at least 20 killings, died in 1994 while on death row for the murder of another teenager.

The identification of Bibbs was made possible through the efforts of the DNA Doe Project, the Newton County Coroner’s Office, the Indiana State Police, and the Identify Indiana Initiative. It took nearly 40 years to positively identify Bibbs, making him the last of the four victims found at the abandoned farm to be identified.

The DNA Doe Project faced challenges due to the highly degraded state of Bibbs’ DNA. Investigators worked for more than two years to create a workable DNA profile for comparison. In January, progress was made in unraveling Bibbs’ complex family tree, leading to his identification.

Newton County Coroner Scott McCord is now working on the paperwork to have Bibbs’ remains sent to his relatives for burial. The family has requested privacy during this time.

The identification of Bibbs brings closure to a long and arduous process of identifying Eyler’s victims. Two of the victims were identified early in the investigation, and in April 2021, the third victim was identified. In December 2021, another victim was identified at a different site in rural northwestern Indiana.

The discovery and identification of these victims highlight the importance of ongoing efforts to solve cold cases and bring closure to families. The work of organizations like the DNA Doe Project is instrumental in providing answers and justice for the victims and their loved ones.

As Bibbs’ remains are prepared to be returned to his family for burial, it is a reminder of the enduring impact that these crimes have had on the lives of those affected. The identification of Bibbs serves as a testament to the persistence and dedication of those involved in solving cold cases and bringing closure to families who have waited for decades for answers..

