Camp Lejeune Marines Identified as Deceased in Hampstead: Lance Cpl. Tanner J. Kaltenberg, Lance Cpl. Merax C. Dockery, and Lance Cpl. Ivan R. Garcia

Three deceased individuals found inside a vehicle at a gas station in Hampstead, North Carolina have been identified as Marines from Camp Lejeune. The U.S. Marine Corps announced on Tuesday the names of the deceased, who were all motor vehicle operators with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, and 2nd Marine Logistics Group.

The Marines have been identified as Lance Corporal Tanner J. Kaltenberg, Lance Corporal Merax C. Dockery, and Lance Corporal Ivan R. Garcia. Kaltenberg, 19, from Madison, Wisconsin, entered active-duty service in May 2021. Dockery, 23, from Pottawatomie, Oklahoma, entered active-duty service in June 2020. Garcia, 23, from Naples, Florida, entered active-duty service in July 2019.

Brig. Gen. Michael E. McWilliams, commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group, expressed his condolences to the families and colleagues of the deceased Marines. He stated that the focus is on providing the necessary resources and support to those affected by the tragic loss.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths are currently under investigation by the Pender County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Chester Ward confirmed that drugs were not found in the vehicle, but did not disclose whether any weapons were located. There were no signs of injuries or self-inflicted wounds on any of the victims.

While awaiting the autopsy report, Ward stated that there is currently no reason to suspect foul play. The 2nd Marine Logistics Group has pledged to continue supporting the investigation alongside the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) and local authorities.

The deaths of these Marines are a tragic loss for their families, friends, and colleagues. As the investigation unfolds, the focus remains on providing support to those impacted by the loss. The Marine Corps community and the local authorities are working together to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident and to ensure that all necessary resources are made available to those affected.

If you have any tips or information regarding this case, you can contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office..

