Camp Lejeune Marines Found Dead in Vehicle Identified

Three Marine lance corporals from Camp Lejeune in North Carolina were found dead inside a vehicle at a gas station over the weekend. The bodies were discovered by deputies from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday morning while they were investigating a missing person report. The Marines have been identified as Lance Cpl. Tanner Kaltenberg, Lance Cpl. Merax Dockery, and Lance Cpl. Ivan R. Garcia, all of whom were motor vehicle operators for the Combat Logistics Battalion 2.

The cause and circumstances of their deaths are currently under investigation. Authorities have confirmed that no drugs were found in the vehicle and there is no apparent threat to the community. The Marine Corps expressed their condolences to the families and friends of the deceased, emphasizing their commitment to providing support during this difficult time.

Lance Cpl. Garcia had entered active duty in July 2019, Lance Cpl. Dockery in June 2020, and Lance Cpl. Kaltenberg in May 2021. The three Marines were stationed nearby at Camp Lejeune, a prominent military training facility.

The tragic incident has left the community in shock and mourning. As details of the investigation continue to unfold, the focus remains on providing resources and support to those affected by the loss.

The identities of the deceased were confirmed on Tuesday, bringing clarity to the situation. The Marine Corps has pledged to cooperate with local authorities and the ongoing investigation to determine the cause of death.

This incident serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by members of the military, even during times of peace. The loss of these young Marines is a devastating blow to their families, friends, and colleagues. The community will undoubtedly rally together to provide comfort and support as they navigate through this challenging time.

With the investigation ongoing, the full details surrounding the deaths of Lance Cpl. Kaltenberg, Lance Cpl. Dockery, and Lance Cpl. Garcia are yet to be revealed..

