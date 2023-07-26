Camp Lejeune Marines Found Dead in Car at North Carolina Coast Identified; Lance Cpls. Tanner J. Kaltenberg, Merax C. Dockery, and Ivan R. Garcia Identified as Victims

Three Marines were found dead in a car at a gas station in Hampstead, North Carolina over the weekend. The victims have been identified as Marine Corps Lance Cpls. Tanner J. Kaltenberg, Merax C. Dockery, and Ivan R. Garcia, all based at Camp Lejune. The car was discovered in the parking lot of a Speedway gas station on Highway 17. The Pender County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and conducted an investigation.

Lance Cpl. Kaltenberg, 19, hailed from Madison, Wisconsin, while Lance Cpl. Dockery, 23, was from Pottawatomie, Oklahoma, and Lance Cpl. Garcia, 23, was from Naples, Florida. All three were motor vehicle operators with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group.

Brig. Gen. Michael E. McWilliams, commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group, expressed his condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the deceased Marines. Senator Ted Budd of North Carolina also offered his prayers for the families and friends affected by the tragedy.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths of the three Marines remain unclear, and further details have not been released. It is a tragic loss for the Marine Corps community, and their fellow service members are mourning their deaths.

Lance Cpl. Kaltenberg began his active duty service in May 2021, while Lance Cpl. Dockery joined in June 2021, and Lance Cpl. Garcia had been serving since July 2019.

As the investigation continues, the local community and the Marine Corps community are coming together to support the families of the fallen Marines. The loss of these young individuals is a reminder of the sacrifices made by those in the military and the impact it has on their loved ones..

