Bolton Woman Sexually Assaulted on Way to University: Mohammed Alshami Identified as Culprit

In a shocking incident that took place in Bolton, a young woman was sexually assaulted by a man on a backstreet off Baldwin Street. The incident occurred on March 21, when the victim was pursued by the perpetrator, Mohammed Alshami. Alshami placed his hands underneath her clothes, leaving the victim traumatized.

The incident came to light when the police received reports of a woman shouting and a man running away. Upon investigation, it was revealed that Alshami had followed the woman and assaulted her before she called for help. The police found Alshami among a group of people on the street, and he was identified as the culprit.

During the court proceedings, it was revealed that Alshami initially lied about the incident, claiming that he had accidentally caught the victim’s leg after falling over. However, he eventually pleaded guilty to the charge of sexual assault on a female.

The court also heard a victim impact statement, where the woman expressed the lasting effects of the assault. She stated that she would never be able to park in that area again and that the incident had deeply shaken her. Even the mere thought of the assault made her shake, as she could still feel Alshami’s hand on her.

As the case was adjourned, the court requested a pre-sentence report. The chair of the bench emphasized the importance of Alshami’s honesty during this process. It was mentioned that Alshami’s bail conditions prohibited him from going to the University of Bolton and allowed him to only attend Bolton Sixth Form College for educational purposes.

Alshami will be sentenced at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court next month. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of creating safe spaces for individuals and the need for justice for victims of sexual assault..

